You now have one more option among fast food restaurants on SC 170

You can now have it your way while driving on highway S.C. 170.
The new Burger King at 101 Commerce Place West in Okatie is officially open.
Customers could be seen entering the recently constructed establishment and using the drive-thru at the fast food eatery early Tuesday morning.
A banner posted outside the restaurant states the business is still hiring workers.
Before the addition of the Burger King, a Zaxby’s, Wendy’s and Parker’s were the only other options for quick-service food on the 20-minute drive from highway U.S. 278 to Beaufort.
This is the fourth Burger King to join Beaufort County. There is one location on Hilton Head Island at 201 Museum St. and two restaurants in Beaufort, one at 1295 Ribaut Road and another at 2434 Boundary Street St.
