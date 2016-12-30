Looking for a custom bag of roasted coffee beans? A new roastery is set to open in Bluffton

If you’ve been noticing the nice, strong aroma of coffee while walking past Peaceful Henry’s Cigar Bar in Old Town Bluffton recently, that’s all thanks to Ian Duncan, owner of The Grind Roasters.
Currently, Duncan has been servicing a coffee bar at Peaceful Henry’s, a career this roaster said he got into after working with Josh Cooke, owner of Bluffton’s Corner Perk & The Roasting Room, when Cooke first opened his coffee shop on May River Road.
“I love waking up every morning and going to work to make coffee that helps other people wake up and go to work,” he said.
But roasting coffee to pair with a cigar isn’t the only plan for Duncan; he said he’s gearing up for a grand opening of his retail roasting shop at 7 Simmonsville Road, Suite 600 in Bluffton sometime in January.
“I think there’s for one a lack of (roasteries) down here,” he said. “There are multiple roasteries in Charleston that ship over here ... several in Savannah too, but nowhere local in Bluffton.”
For those of you hoping for a new coffee shop, Duncan said The Grind Roasters retail store is not a cafe, but instead will sell coffee by the pound that can be roasted in the store and custom labels for bags and K-cups for local restaurants and businesses. He said he hopes to provide subscription services to locals who can prepay and have fresh, roasted coffee that they usually wouldn’t find in a grocery store delivered to them monthly or biweekly.
“When (customers) have local, they can walk in and pick out what coffee they want week to week,” he said. “They have a connection with who’s making their coffee but also where the coffee comes from and things like that.”
Duncan said the retail store will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment Saturdays. The coffee bar at Peaceful Henry’s will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. He said he brings in coffee beans that are 100 percent organic and usually fair trade, from places like Nicaragua to Tanzania.
“By the end of the year, I’ll have coffees from over 11 different countries,” he said.
Details: 843-580-1882
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
