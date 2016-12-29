Periodontist expands practice, adds partner

Dr. Lee Oppenheimer, a periodontist, is expanding his Hilton Head Island practice, according to a news release.
Dr. James Wiley Gustin will join Lee Oppenheimer DDS and Associates at his new Okatie office, on the New River Parkway.
Oppenheimer is a University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill) Dental School grad who established his practice on Hilton Head in 1994. His island office is located at Shelter Cove.
Gustin graduated from the Medical College of Georgia Dental School in Augusta, Ga., in 2013. He continued his studies through enrollment in a Georgia Regents University Advanced Education program, specializing in periodontics until 2016.
For more information about Lee Oppenheimer DDS and Associates, contact Samantha Oppenheimer at 843-208-2222.
