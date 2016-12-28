Community Foundation of the Lowcountry adds 2 board members

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has elected two new members to its board of directors, according to a news release.
Allen Ward, of Bluffton, is president and principal of Ward Edwards Inc., a civil/environmental engineering and allied services firm headquartered in Beaufort County and serving coastal South Carolina and Georgia. Ward’s current business and community associations include Liberty Fellowship, Aspen Global Leadership Network, Greater Island Council (of Hilton Head/Bluffton) and SC Youth Leadership Conference (founding director).
David Wetmore, of Hilton Head Island, currently serves as board chair for Grange Mutual Insurance Companies and Nationwide Mutual Funds Group. Wetmore has nonprofit board experience, including Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island, Long Cove Community Property Owners Association, Columbus Zoo, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Foundation, Private Industry Council of Franklin County, Salesian Inner City Boys Club and United Way of Franklin County.
