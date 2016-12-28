Law firm reorganizes, unveils new name

Lowcountry law firm West Olivetti, LLC, has unveiled a new name, Olivetti, McCray and Withrow LLC, following the addition of partners Alisa McCray and Daphne Withrow, according to a news release.
The move follows the decision to enhance client support for the firm’s signature services including real estate, estate planning, probate administration, personal litigation and financial guidance.
McCray has been an associate attorney at the firm for the past seven years.
Withrow has been an associate attorney at the firm since 2015 after five years as an associate at several Georgia firms.
For more information, go to http://westolivetti.com/firm.
