Colorado Editorial Roundup

0:55 Burton woman saves neighbor's dog in Christmas day fire Pause

1:04 What was your favorite Christmas present? Local kids share

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:10 Bluffton youngster finds a very old shark tooth

0:19 How to make it: Candy Cane Sundae from The Frozen Moo

0:58 Future bride finds the perfect gown, but won't wear it at her wedding

1:11 Expedition Cape Cod: Tagging 'legendary' Mary Lee

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

1:17 CSA president: Sea Pines re-entry depends on safety, security, services