Steamer Seafood to move, new restaurant to open in its old Coligny Plaza location

Steamer Seafood has been at its Coligny Plaza location on Hilton Head Island for 20 years, according to its website, but it appears the restaurant is looking for a change of scenery and that a new restaurant will be taking its place in the shopping center.
Owner Dale Augenstein said Steamer Seafood is in the process of moving after the 20-year lease expired at the Coligny Plaza location. He said he’s in negotiations for a new location that he hopes will be finalized within the next week to 10 days and he’s looking to relocate the restaurant to a mid-island location.
“We hope to announce our new location sometime after the first of the year,” he said.
Augenstein said he hopes to be open by March 1 and that much of the restaurant will remain the same, though some aspects of their new Kentucky location might appear in the Lowcountry. Most regulars are excited for the Steamer Seafood team, he said, and he wishes the local following the restaurant has had will continue at the new location.
“(We’re) looking forward to an expanded location with some different opportunities for us,” he said.
At the former Steamer Seafood location, a sign on the door states that a new seafood and raw bar restaurant, called Fish, will open there sometime in the spring. The sign said the business will offer live music and serve as an event hall.
