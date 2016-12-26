Know an outstanding group or member of the community? You can nominate them for an award here

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual community awards.
The Outstanding Organization of the Year Award is presented to any civic, business, service or fraternal group that demonstrates significant contributions to the well-being of the community.
The Alice Glenn Doughtie Good Citizenship Award is presented to someone who embodies “selfless community service in the spirit of brotherhood.”
Nominations should be sent by Jan. 6 to Connie Killmar at ckillmar@hiltonheadisland.org.
The Small Business of the Year and Successful Start-Up of the Year awards honor outstanding small businesses whose ingenuity, hard work and innovation has been a success and contributed to the spirit of entrepreneurship in the Lowcountry. Nominations can be submitted online at www.HiltonHeadBlufftonChamber.org/Small-Business/Small-Business-Year by Jan. 6.
The winners will be announced at the 2017 Chamber Ball on Jan. 28 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort and Spa.
Details: Hannah Horne at hhorne@hiltonheadisland.org or (843) 341-8373.
Comments