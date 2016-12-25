Business

December 25, 2016 11:39 AM

Anonymous donors pay off thousands in Topeka lunch debts

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Donors have given thousands of dollars this holiday season to pay off school lunch debts for Topeka-area families.

The donors' combined gifts total more than $6,300 and benefit children at Topeka Unified School District 501, Seaman USD 345, Auburn-Washburn USD 437 and Shawnee Heights USD 450.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports (http://j.mp/2hea5Lp) that one contribution, which was directed at helping children at Randolph Elementary School, totaled more than $3,000.

The generosity may have been inspired by a man who paid off balances at Tecumseh North Elementary last week and then left extra money for children whose families are struggling financially.

