Law firm office opens on Hilton Head Island

Attorney Michael Cerrati will head up the Hilton Head Island branch of Belzer PC, according to an announcement by Nathan Belzer, founder of the Savannah-based law firm.
Belzer PC is a client-oriented firm that concentrates in intellectual property and technology and commercial transactions, according to a news release. It offers a broad range of services to assist clients with the protection, acquisition, use and commercialization of intellectual property, technology, and information resources. Belzer PC serves clients locally and throughout the world.
Cerrati, a graduate of Hilton Head High School, the University of Vermont and Southeastern University School of Law (Los Angeles), has been involved with intellectual property and business law since 2005, with an emphasis on trademark, copyright and litigation. He is a member of the International Trademark Association and a board member of The First Tee of the Lowcountry.
Belzer Law is located at 7 Office Way, Suite 200. Call the office at 843-271-6658.
Comments