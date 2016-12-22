Law firm office opens on Hilton Head Island

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips Pause

1:03 Participant on the ultimate meaning of Watergate

1:15 The most popular gun for Christmas is ...

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

0:59 Cordray to Orishack: '...continuing to violate the Code of Conduct'

1:36 Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

1:02 The goats of Riverwalk

0:43 Flooding on Hilton Head day after Matthew

2:49 Beaufort County schools change Hurricane Matthew makeup days, again