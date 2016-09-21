Travel expert comments on pros and cons of luxury resorts

Peter Yesawich, one of the leading experts in travel and leisure marketing, research and consumer habits, speaks to the pros and cons of luxury resorts when asked about the possibility of one being built on the island that Hilton Head is beginning the process to annex before the The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Tourism Summit on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head.
Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Technology

4 things to know about new iPhone 7

Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 says goodbye to some familiar features, but adds new ones — like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The phone will be available to consumers mid-September.

Business

Christmas gifts from Anastacia Martinez

Donna Jones of Hilton Head Island shows some of the handmade Christmas gifts she's received from Mario and Anastacia Martinez, her landscapers-turned-family-friends. Anastacia Martinez made Jones a traditional, embroidered dress she wears as a beach cover-up and a pair of flowery pillow covers.

Technology

The insecurity of (internet) things

Our dependence on technology may be growing faster than our ability to provide security on the internet, says Joshua Corman, head of a cybersecurity initiative at the Atlantic Council, a Washington DC think tank.

Editor's Choice Videos