Travel expert comments on pros and cons of luxury resorts

Peter Yesawich, one of the leading experts in travel and leisure marketing, research and consumer habits, speaks to the pros and cons of luxury resorts when asked about the possibility of one being built on the island that Hilton Head is beginning the process to annex before the The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Tourism Summit on Wednesday, September 21, 2016, at the Sonesta Resort on Hilton Head.