‘Fricken Chicken’ no more? Restaurant responds to name backlash

The Island Packet received an e-mail moments ago regarding the future of the proposed ‘Fricken Chicken’ restaurant in Bluffton:
Dear Friends & Blufftonians -
We have been in the news this week regarding the name of our soon-to-be Wood Fired Rotisserie, to be located in the Bluffton Village at 7 Johnson Way.
It seems that the name “Fricken Chicken” is offensive to some while others love it.
The truth is, we are most passionate about the chicken and other wood fired specialties than we are the name, so we’ll take the high road and work towards a new name.
Now lets get back to focusing on the real issues in Bluffton !
Best Regards,
Andy Fishkind
May River Contracting, Inc.
