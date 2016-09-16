Big plans follow big sale at BFG Communications

BFG Communications, a local marketing communications firm with offices in Atlanta, New York City and Greenville, announced its sale to holding company Eastport Holdings, LLC earlier this month.
Kevin Meany, the company’s president and founder, said BFG’s partnership with Eastport Holdings allows it to work with sister agencies within the holding company that offer skill sets and disciplines BFG doesn’t to reel in larger clients and more business.
“We have some tremendous partners now,” he said. “It really helps us do the job for the clients we have.”
The company originated in greater Bluffton 21 years ago and has advertised for clients including Coca-Cola, Warner Bros., Campari America and Hanes.
In 2013, Meany and his team scored a contract with the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism to market the state to tourists for a whopping $57 million.
Recently, Meany said the company had started work with the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control on youth anti-tobacco marketing, Fox Sports and Grand Marnier.
Meany said there would be “no location changes, no staff changes (and) no client changes” because of the acquisition and that BFG would continue to operate independently from its holding company.
“It’s really about setting us up for long term growth,” he said.
Meany said there were currently about 20 openings at the company’s greater Bluffton office, where he expects to see the most growth after the sale.
Despite constant questions about a possible retirement, Meany said he has no plans to leave BFG and that he is “more dedicated in pressing on with BFG and (it’s) mission ever than before.”
“So, it’s kind of fun because it’s business as usual but business will be better,” he said.
