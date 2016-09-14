Hilton Head Island might get another option for drive-thru coffee

The south-end Hilton Head Island shopping complex at 1016 William Hilton Parkway, where Golf Headquarters Golf Shop is, might be getting some new neighbors.
According to a pre-application submitted to the Town of Hilton Head Island, there are plans to construct a 4,500-square-foot coffee shop with a drive-thru and restaurant area and a 10,000-square-foot retail store with a drive-thru/drop-off window.
Representatives of Encore Real Estate, the applicant for the plans, did not return phone calls Wednesday morning.
The plans are listed as “under review” on the Town of Hilton Head Island’s website. A pre-application is the first step in the town’s development approval process.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
