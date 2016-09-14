Wapello County board votes to raise minimum wage

Wapello County has become the third Iowa county to approve a proposal for a higher minimum wage.
On Tuesday the county supervisors voted for a third and final time to raise the wage. Under the plan, on Jan. 1 the county's minimum wage will rise to $8.20 an hour from the current national minimum of $7.25. On Jan. 1, 2018, the county minimum wage will increase to $9.15 and on Jan. 1, 2019, it will increase to $10.10.
The ordinance will apply to businesses in the unincorporated areas of Wapello County and within any Wapello County municipality that has not opted out of the county plan.
On Monday Linn County supervisors voted to raise its minimum wage. Johnson County supervisors voted a year ago to raise the wage.
