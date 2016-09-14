False return info nets 2-year penalty for Tallulah tax-filer

Federal prosecutors say a tax preparer based in Tallulah has been sentenced to two years in prison by a judge in Monroe.
A news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley says that 48-year-old Frankie Cammack pleaded guilty in June to charges that he assisted in the preparation and filing of tax returns with false information.
Tuesday's release says Cammack prepared 26 returns with false information for eight taxpayers for the years 2009 through 2012. Finley's release says the returns resulted in refunds totaling more than $114,000.
Cammack was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Robert James.
