May River Excursions to celebrate its opening in Old Town Bluffton

The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the opening of May River Excursions with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at 110 Calhoun St., Bluffton.
Capt. Chris Shoemaker is a 100-ton Coast Guard-licensed captain born and was raised in Bluffton on the May River. His father was a fisherman for more than 25 years. Shoemaker spent a brief time in Columbia, where he graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2007.
May River Excursions offers cruises and fishing, crabbing and shrimping excursions. Their Carolina Skiff boats can accommodate up to 12 passengers each. Multiple boats are available for larger parties.
Details: www.mayriverexcursions.com
