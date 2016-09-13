Grayco Building Center to celebrate new location in Bluffton

The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the new Grayco Building Center in Bluffton with a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Sept. 14 at 345 Buck Island Road, Bluffton.
The Grayco Building Center is locally owned and operated.
Richard Gray started out as the owner of an auto parts store in downtown Beaufort in the 1960s. Since then, his company has grown to include Grayco Hardware & Home, with locations in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island; Grayco Building Center, with locations in Beaufort, Bluffton and Ridgeland; and the Grayco Window and Door Center, with locations in Savannah and Augusta, Ga.
Details: www.Graycoinc.com
