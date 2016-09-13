Need a late-night ride home from a Bluffton bar? You’ve got a new option

Late-night revelers in Bluffton’s Old Town have a new way to get home — pedicabs.
Bluffton Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to change town regulations to allow bike taxis to operate until 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
The move came just weeks after a new company — the first of its kind in Bluffton — began operating in town.
Bluffton Bike Taxi owner Trey Snow celebrated the council’s decision, saying it will be a major boon for his fledgling company.
Under previous town rules, Snow’s drivers — who first hit the street in Old Town earlier this month — had to stop taking fares at 10 p.m.
The new regulations will “really be a nice change for Bluffton Bike Taxi,” he said. “We appreciate all the hard work with the town, and we are very happy to have these changes.”
When Snow recently went to the town in search of a business license for the new company, town staffers “recognized (there were) some shortcomings to our code,” deputy town manager Scott Marshall said Tuesday.
After studying how pedicabs are regulated in nearby cities such as Charleston and Savannah, the new rules were drafted, he said.
Marshall said for now there will two locations along Old Town’s busy Calhoun Street thoroughfare where the taxis can gather and pick up riders.
While there still may be a few kinks in the pedicab regulations to be worked out, town leaders expressed excitement about the new way to get around the historic district.
The pedicabs “are the talk of the town,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said.
In other council action
The council voted unanimously to request that Beaufort County Council consider an ordinance allowing golf carts to operate at night provided they have proper lighting.
S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley recently signed a bill allowing properly equipped golf carts to be driven after dark, but Beaufort County leaders must approve the concept before Bluffton cart drivers can hit the streets after dark.
Port Royal is considering a similar request and the County Council is expected to begin considering the issue next month, Marshall said.
