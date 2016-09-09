Zack Sucher tops leaderboard in Web.com Tour Finals opener

Zack Sucher topped the DAP Championship leaderboard at 7 under Friday when second-round play was suspended because of darkness in the Web.com Tour Finals opener.
Sucher bogeyed the par-5 16th hole and was playing the par-3 17th at Canterbury when play was stopped. The 29-year-old former UAB player, 38th on the Web.com Tour money list, finished the rain-delayed first round with a 65 on Friday morning.
Bryson DeChambeau was a stroke back along with Stuart Appleby, Rory Sabbatini, Whee Kim, Scott Harrington and Cameron Percy.
DeChambeau, the 22-year-old former SMU player who swept the 2015 NCAA and U.S. Amateur titles, finished off a 70 in fading light. He birdied his seventh hole to reach 9 under, then bogeyed three of the next four holes. Percy shot 66, Sabbatini, Kim and Harrington 67, and Appleby 68.
John Peterson was 5 under with five holes to play. Henrik Norlander (65) and Will MacKenzie (67) also were 5 under.
The four-event series features the top 75 players from the Web.com Tour money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and non-members such as DeChambeau who earned enough money to have placed in the top 200 had they been eligible.
The top 25 players on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.
Andrew "Beef" Johnston was 3 under with two holes left. The Englishman was eighth in the British Open.
First-round leader Bobby Wyatt was 2 under with 4 holes left. He shot a 63 on Thursday.
Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton was 1 under after a 67,
Web.com regular-season money champion Wesley Bryan will miss the cut after shooting his second 71. He won three times this year to earn an immediate PGA Tour promotion.
PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat also will miss the cut. Villegas had a 68 to finish at 1 over, and Aphibarnrat was 4 over after a 71.
