Business

September 9, 2016 10:20 AM

Which places in South Carolina have the greatest investment in local economy? Check it out

Posted by Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently completed its second annual study on places receiving the greatest amount of investment in their local economies. The top locations in South Carolina were ranked according to local business establishment growth, GDP growth, new building permits issued and municipal bond investment.

The table below displays how the top counties in South Carolina performed in the study and each of its categories:

Rank

County

Business Growth

GDP Growth ($ in millions)

New Building Permits (per 1,000 homes)

Municipal Bonds (per capita)

Incoming Investment Index

1

Berkeley

5.9%

$186

26

$85,696

88.44

2

Lancaster

6.8%

$84

33.6

$193

51.65

3

Jasper

9.5%

$39

30.2

$2,653

51.42

4

York

5.3%

$311

28.5

$3,581

46.57

5

Charleston

6%

$831

22.7

$9,151

46.57

6

Greenville

2.8%

$828

21.9

$2,079

40.09

7

Beaufort

5.7%

$332

19.1

$3,716

39.56

8

Horry

3.1%

$558

20.2

$1,204

37.89

9

Lexington

3.3%

$418

16.3

$4,810

36.08

10

Richland

0.4%

$589

14.4

$5,228

32.85

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Should food trucks be allowed to sell in Bluffton? Town holds workshop to discuss

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos