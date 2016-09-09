Which places in South Carolina have the greatest investment in local economy? Check it out

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently completed its second annual study on places receiving the greatest amount of investment in their local economies. The top locations in South Carolina were ranked according to local business establishment growth, GDP growth, new building permits issued and municipal bond investment.
The table below displays how the top counties in South Carolina performed in the study and each of its categories:
Rank
County
Business Growth
GDP Growth ($ in millions)
New Building Permits (per 1,000 homes)
Municipal Bonds (per capita)
Incoming Investment Index
1
Berkeley
5.9%
$186
26
$85,696
88.44
2
Lancaster
6.8%
$84
33.6
$193
51.65
3
Jasper
9.5%
$39
30.2
$2,653
51.42
4
York
5.3%
$311
28.5
$3,581
46.57
5
Charleston
6%
$831
22.7
$9,151
46.57
6
Greenville
2.8%
$828
21.9
$2,079
40.09
7
Beaufort
5.7%
$332
19.1
$3,716
39.56
8
Horry
3.1%
$558
20.2
$1,204
37.89
9
Lexington
3.3%
$418
16.3
$4,810
36.08
10
Richland
0.4%
$589
14.4
$5,228
32.85
