Foreign fishermen confined to boats catch Hawaiian seafood

ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 23, 2016 photo, foreign fishermen aboard an American fishing boat unload a moonfish at Pier 38 in Honolulu. Around 700 foreign men work in a unique Hawaii fishing fleet without visas, thanks to a federal loophole written specifically for their ship owners. With no legal standing on U.S. soil, the men are at the mercy of their American captains on American-flagged, American-owned vessels.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this May 13, 2016 photo, U.S. fishing boats that are crewed by undocumented foreign fisherman are docked at Pier 38 in Honolulu. In Hawaii, federal contractors paid to monitor catches said they are troubled by what they’ve seen while living weeks at a time at sea with the men. "You get that sort of feeling that it's like gaming the system," said Forest O'Neill, who coordinates the boat observers in Honolulu. "It's a shock. It becomes normal, but it's like, 'How is this even legal? How is this possible?' ... They are like floating prisons."
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this May 13, 2016 photo, Dr. Craig Nakatsuka, left, distributes medication and fruit to undocumented foreign fishermen who work aboard American fishing boats in Honolulu. The doctor comes to Pier 38 with a church outreach project that holds services for the men twice a week. He said he sees problems ranging from high blood pressure to skin infections due to a lack of gloves or improper gear and is concerned about the possibility of scurvy from a lack of fruits and vegetables.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 24, 2016 photo, a United States Coast Guard team moves toward an American fishing vessel off the coast of Honolulu for an inspection. U.S. Customs and Border Protection along with Coast Guard officers routinely board and inspect Hawaiian fishing boats. If they learn that fishermen have not received their salaries, they tell owners to honor the contracts and pay the workers, said a Customs supervisor in Honolulu. However, neither agency has authority over the amount paid.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 23, 2016 photo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Ericson Padilla right, checks the documents of an Indonesian fisherman from an American fishing vessel docked in Honolulu. Hundreds of undocumented men labor in a unique U.S. fishing fleet in Hawaii, due to a federal loophole that allows them jobs but exempts them from most basic workplace protections.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 23, 2016, A Honolulu Fish Auction worker receives fish from a U.S. fishing vessel crewed by foreign fishermen at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A single yellowfin tuna can fetch more than $1,000, and vendors market the catch as "sustainable seafood produced by Hawaii’s hard-working fishermen."
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 23, 2016 photo, a man unloads fish from the U.S. fishing vessel, the Sea Dragon, at Pier 38 in Honolulu. Americans buying Hawaiian seafood are almost certainly eating fish caught by foreign workers hired through a U.S. government loophole that allows them jobs but exempts them from most basic workplace protections. They account for nearly all the crew in a fleet of about 140 ships.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 23, 2016 photo, tuna caught by foreign fishermen aboard American boats are lined up at the Honolulu Fish Auction at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A single yellowfin tuna can fetch more than $1,000, and vendors market the catch as "sustainable seafood produced by Hawaii’s hard-working fishermen."
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 22, 2016 photo, an unidentified foreign fisherman smokes a cigarette aboard a U.S. fishing vessel at Pier 38 in Honolulu. Around 700 undocumented foreign workers, mostly from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific Island nations, work on Hawaii’s commercial fishing fleet, the country’s fifth top grossing fishery. They do not have visas and cannot enter the country, staying confined to their boats for sometimes years at a time _ all with the blessing of high-ranking federal lawmakers and officials.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 23, 2016 photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer checks the documents of a Filipino fisherman aboard an American fishing vessel docked in Honolulu. Around 700 undocumented foreign workers, mostly from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific Island nations, work on Hawaii’s commercial fishing fleet, the country’s fifth top grossing fishery. They do not have visas and cannot enter the country, staying confined to their boats for sometimes years at a time _ all with the blessing of high-ranking federal lawmakers and officials.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this May 13, 2016 photo, a undocumented foreign fishermen who works aboard an American fishing boat uses a flashlight to follow a church service at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A church outreach project holds services for the men twice a week.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Nov. 6, 2015 photo, a foreign fishing crew checks for damage on the Sea Queen II at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. Two Indonesian fishermen ran away from the ship when it was berthed here. They were granted visas as victims of human trafficking, but the captain and owner continue to fish.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-This April 25, 2016 photo shows two foreign fishermen, who had worked aboard an American vessel and are being granted U.S. visas as a victims of human trafficking, in San Francisco. Early one morning when their captain was gone, they broke into their skipper's quarters, grabbed their passports and made a run for it while docked at Fisherman's Wharf. "I knew if I stayed on that boat I was going to die," said one of them.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this April 25, 2016 photo, a foreign fisherman who is being granted a U.S. visa as a victim of human trafficking shows damage to a finger sustained while fishing aboard an American fishing vessel in San Francisco. Early one morning when their captain was gone, he and another Indonesian man broke into their skipper's quarters, grabbed their passports and made a run for it while docked at Fisherman's Wharf.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this May 25, 2016 photo, fishermen unload crates of fish from newly arrived boats at a port in Pemalang, Central Java, Indonesia. Most working-age men in the traditional fishing village have gone abroad to work on fishing boats in places as far as the U.S. for money better than they can make fishing at home.
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this May 25, 2016 photo, fishermen unload crates of fish from newly arrived boats at a port in Pemalang, Central Java, Indonesia. Most working-age men in the traditional fishing village have gone abroad to work on fishing boats in places as far away as the Hawaii for money better than they can make fishing at home.
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this Wednesday, May 25, 2016 photo, Syamsul Maarif walks along a narrow street lined with houses under construction, mostly built with using money sent home from fishermen working around over the world, as he returns from afternoon prayers at a nearby mosque in Pemalang, Central Java, Indonesia. Maarif nearly died in his latest job earlier in the year when his fishing boat sank 160 miles off Hawaii. "We want the same standards as the other workers in America, but we are just small people working there based on the contract that we signed," he said. "We don't have any visa. We are illegal, so we cannot demand more."
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 24, 2016 photo, an American fishing vessel navigates into Honolulu after a United States Coast Guard inspection. Hundreds of undocumented men labor in a unique U.S. fishing fleet in Hawaii, due to a federal loophole that allows them jobs but exempts them from most basic workplace protections.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, SEPT. 8, 2016 AND THEREAFTER-In this March 22, 2016 photo, fish caught by foreign crews aboard American ships are stacked at the Honolulu Fish Auction in Honolulu. Around 700 undocumented foreign workers, mostly from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific Island nations, work on Hawaii’s commercial fishing fleet, the country’s fifth top grossing fishery. They do not have visas and cannot enter the country, staying confined to their boats for sometimes years at a time _ all with the blessing of high-ranking federal lawmakers and officials.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this March 23, 2016 photo, foreign fishermen aboard an American fishing boat unload a moonfish at Pier 38 in Honolulu. Around 700 foreign men work in a unique Hawaii fishing fleet without visas, thanks to a federal loophole written specifically for their ship owners. With no legal standing on U.S. soil, the men are at the mercy of their American captains on American-flagged, American-owned vessels.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this May 13, 2016 photo, U.S. fishing boats that are crewed by undocumented foreign fisherman are docked at Pier 38 in Honolulu. In Hawaii, federal contractors paid to monitor catches said they are troubled by what they’ve seen while living weeks at a time at sea with the men. "You get that sort of feeling that it's like gaming the system," said Forest O'Neill, who coordinates the boat observers in Honolulu. "It's a shock. It becomes normal, but it's like, 'How is this even legal? How is this possible?' ... They are like floating prisons."
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this May 13, 2016 photo, Dr. Craig Nakatsuka, left, distributes medication and fruit to undocumented foreign fishermen who work aboard American fishing boats in Honolulu. The doctor comes to Pier 38 with a church outreach project that holds services for the men twice a week. He said he sees problems ranging from high blood pressure to skin infections due to a lack of gloves or improper gear and is concerned about the possibility of scurvy from a lack of fruits and vegetables.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this March 24, 2016 photo, a United States Coast Guard team moves toward an American fishing vessel off the coast of Honolulu for an inspection. U.S. Customs and Border Protection along with Coast Guard officers routinely board and inspect Hawaiian fishing boats. If they learn that fishermen have not received their salaries, they tell owners to honor the contracts and pay the workers, said a Customs supervisor in Honolulu. However, neither agency has authority over the amount paid.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this March 23, 2016 photo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Ericson Padilla right, checks the documents of an Indonesian fisherman from an American fishing vessel docked in Honolulu. Hundreds of undocumented men labor in a unique U.S. fishing fleet in Hawaii, due to a federal loophole that allows them jobs but exempts them from most basic workplace protections.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
In this March 23, 2016, A Honolulu Fish Auction worker receives fish from a U.S. fishing vessel crewed by foreign fishermen at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A single yellowfin tuna can fetch more than $1,000, and vendors market the catch as "sustainable seafood produced by Hawaii’s hard-working fishermen."
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this March 23, 2016 photo, a man unloads fish from the U.S. fishing vessel, the Sea Dragon, at Pier 38 in Honolulu. Americans buying Hawaiian seafood are almost certainly eating fish caught by foreign workers hired through a U.S. government loophole that allows them jobs but exempts them from most basic workplace protections. They account for nearly all the crew in a fleet of about 140 ships.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this March 23, 2016 photo, tuna caught by foreign fishermen aboard American boats are lined up at the Honolulu Fish Auction at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A single yellowfin tuna can fetch more than $1,000, and vendors market the catch as "sustainable seafood produced by Hawaii’s hard-working fishermen."
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this March 22, 2016 photo, an unidentified foreign fisherman smokes a cigarette aboard a U.S. fishing vessel at Pier 38 in Honolulu. Around 700 undocumented foreign workers, mostly from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific Island nations, work on Hawaii’s commercial fishing fleet, the country’s fifth top grossing fishery. They do not have visas and cannot enter the country, staying confined to their boats for sometimes years at a time _ all with the blessing of high-ranking federal lawmakers and officials.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this March 23, 2016 photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer checks the documents of a Filipino fisherman aboard an American fishing vessel docked in Honolulu. Around 700 undocumented foreign workers, mostly from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific Island nations, work on Hawaii’s commercial fishing fleet, the country’s fifth top grossing fishery. They do not have visas and cannot enter the country, staying confined to their boats for sometimes years at a time _ all with the blessing of high-ranking federal lawmakers and officials.
Marco Garcia
AP Photo
In this May 13, 2016 photo, a undocumented foreign fishermen who works aboard an American fishing boat uses a flashlight to follow a church service at Pier 38 in Honolulu. A church outreach project holds services for the men twice a week.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this Nov. 6, 2015 photo, a foreign fishing crew checks for damage on the Sea Queen II at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. Two Indonesian fishermen ran away from the ship when it was berthed here. They were granted visas as victims of human trafficking, but the captain and owner continue to fish. The captain did not respond to calls from the AP.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
This April 25, 2016 photo shows two foreign fishermen, who had worked aboard an American vessel and are being granted U.S. visas as a victims of human trafficking, in San Francisco. Early one morning when their captain was gone, they broke into their skipper's quarters, grabbed their passports and made a run for it while docked at Fisherman's Wharf. "I knew if I stayed on that boat I was going to die," said one of them.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
In this April 25, 2016 photo, a foreign fisherman who is being granted a U.S. visa as a victim of human trafficking shows damage to a finger sustained while fishing aboard an American fishing vessel in San Francisco. Early one morning when their captain was gone, he and another Indonesian man broke into their skipper's quarters, grabbed their passports and made a run for it while docked at Fisherman's Wharf.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
In this May 25, 2016 photo, fishermen unload crates of fish from newly arrived boats at a port in Pemalang, Central Java, Indonesia. Most working-age men in the traditional fishing village have gone abroad to work on fishing boats in places as far as the U.S. for money better than they can make fishing at home.
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
In this May 25, 2016 photo, fishermen unload crates of fish from newly arrived boats at a port in Pemalang, Central Java, Indonesia. Most working-age men in the traditional fishing village have gone abroad to work on fishing boats in places as far away as the Hawaii for money better than they can make fishing at home.
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, May 25, 2016 photo, Syamsul Maarif walks along a narrow street lined with houses under construction, mostly built with using money sent home from fishermen working around over the world, as he returns from afternoon prayers at a nearby mosque in Pemalang, Central Java, Indonesia. Maarif nearly died in his latest job earlier in the year when his fishing boat sank 160 miles off Hawaii. "We want the same standards as the other workers in America, but we are just small people working there based on the contract that we signed," he said. "We don't have any visa. We are illegal, so we cannot demand more."
Dita Alangkara
AP Photo
In this March 24, 2016 photo, an American fishing vessel navigates into Honolulu after a United States Coast Guard inspection. Hundreds of undocumented men labor in a unique U.S. fishing fleet in Hawaii, due to a federal loophole that allows them jobs but exempts them from most basic workplace protections.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
In this March 22, 2016 photo, fish caught by foreign crews aboard American ships are stacked at the Honolulu Fish Auction in Honolulu. Around 700 undocumented foreign workers, mostly from impoverished Southeast Asian and Pacific Island nations, work on Hawaii’s commercial fishing fleet, the country’s fifth top grossing fishery. They do not have visas and cannot enter the country, staying confined to their boats for sometimes years at a time _ all with the blessing of high-ranking federal lawmakers and officials.
Caleb Jones
AP Photo
Comments