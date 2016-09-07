Plastic bags: cheaper than paper

John Harris, president and co-owner of Harris Pillow Supply, demonstrates how to restore pillows with the Pillow-Vac, a machine invented by his grandfather, on Thursday, August 25, 2016, in at their current store location in Beaufort.
Our dependence on technology may be growing faster than our ability to provide security on the internet, says Joshua Corman, head of a cybersecurity initiative at the Atlantic Council, a Washington DC think tank.
Four SC chefs, including Orchid Paulmeier of One Hot Mama's on Hilton Head Island, will be bringing to life the culinary history of South Carolina and the South while preparing lunch and dinner in August at New York City’s James Beard House.
If you've got friends or family coming to town wanting to check out some of the Lowcountry's rich history, they, or you, might want to have a look at the new "Bluffton Buddy" app. Here's a 45-second look-see.
Stooges Cafe chef Joe Epke describes, on Friday, July 8, 2016, how changes in the rules of DHEC's restaurant food safety inspection program caused his restaurant to get a C rating, and what he did to get it back up to an A.
Hilton Head Island visitor Lisa Penske Jensen, of Jupiter, Fla., talks on July 7, 2016, about her disappointment at finding Pool Bar Jim's Jim Lisenby is no longer affiliated with the beach bar at the Marriott Grande Ocean Resort.