Plastic bags: cheaper than paper

A beach ban on plastic bags could impact David Martin's Piggly Wiggly, but he's open to the idea.
Wade Livingston wlivingston@islandpacket.com

Technology

The insecurity of (internet) things

Our dependence on technology may be growing faster than our ability to provide security on the internet, says Joshua Corman, head of a cybersecurity initiative at the Atlantic Council, a Washington DC think tank.

Editor's Choice Videos