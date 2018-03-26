Car crashes into trees off the side of U.S. 278 near Sun City

Emergency crews are at the scene of an accident where a car appears to have driven off the side of U.S. 278 and hit multiple trees in the Sun City area.
More than a dozen emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances, state and local police, were at the scene off the side of U.S. 278 near a pond as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.
A tan Toyota appeared to have crashed into multiple trees just before 10:15 a.m. off the eastbound side of U.S. 278 near the intersection of Community College Drive, just across the street from Technical College of the Lowcountry.
Traffic was moving steady as of 10:30 a.m. This story will be updated.
