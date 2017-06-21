Island Time Charters Captain Megan McLaughlin took Island Packet reporter Mandy Matney on an adventure to meet local dolphins. Meet Stu, Nick, and Cheerio, who we found in Palmetto Bay Marina. Mandy Matney/ mmatney@islandpacket.com (with clips from Island Life HH Photography)
Island Time Charters Captain Megan McLaughlin took Island Packet reporter Mandy Matney on an adventure to meet local dolphins. Meet Stu, Nick, and Cheerio, who we found in Palmetto Bay Marina. Mandy Matney/ mmatney@islandpacket.com (with clips from Island Life HH Photography)

Experience Hilton Head

June 21, 2017 4:56 PM

Concerts, happenings, adventures: 17 awesome things to do this summer on Hilton Head

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

We’re in the thick of tourist season, folks, and fortunately there’s plenty of fun for everyone this summer on Hilton Head Island.

Summer officially began Monday, and if you’re a local, chances are high at least one tourist will ask you what an insider recommend they do while here on vacation.

This is a hard question to answer when you don’t know the basics about the person, like if they have children, if they like to drink, if they hate seafood (hope they don’t), if they hate fun, etc.

But there are things all of us — locals and tourists — should enjoy this summer.

Here’s a list of 17 local things to put on your to-do — and to-recommend — list.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dockside's renovation is beginning

View More Video