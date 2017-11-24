‘Find some place else’: Lexington neighbors snub church plan to aid youths in recovery

More Videos 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. Pause 0:33 Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage 0:37 In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:02 Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving 0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts The bid to expand the center is on hold after Lexington Town Planning Commission heard from supporters and opponents of the proposal from a ministry of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church. The bid to expand the center is on hold after Lexington Town Planning Commission heard from supporters and opponents of the proposal from a ministry of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church.

