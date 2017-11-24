‘Find some place else’: Lexington neighbors snub church plan to aid youths in recovery

More Videos

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Pause
Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage 0:33

Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving 1:02

Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

  • Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts

    The bid to expand the center is on hold after Lexington Town Planning Commission heard from supporters and opponents of the proposal from a ministry of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church.

The bid to expand the center is on hold after Lexington Town Planning Commission heard from supporters and opponents of the proposal from a ministry of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church.
The bid to expand the center is on hold after Lexington Town Planning Commission heard from supporters and opponents of the proposal from a ministry of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church.

Religion

‘Find some place else’: Lexington neighbors snub church plan to aid youths in recovery

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

November 24, 2017 03:39 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Pushback against a Lexington church’s plan to expand assistance to young adults ages 15-26 recovering from substance abuse has put the plan on hold.

Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, which currently can provide assistance to about a dozen youths at a time, has proposed a new center on the south edge of Lexington in order to increase their services as well as the number of people they can help at any given time.

The services provided by The Courage Center at Mount Horeb fills a vital gap in providing counseling and education after treatment as well as a place for recreation when school is out, supporters said.

However, plans have been put on hold after the Town Planning Commission heard from supporters and opponents of the proposal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Commission chairman Keith Frost urged both sides to try and reach agreement, saying the proposal has merit but needs “some community support.”

But homeowners in the 700 block of South Church Street call the proposed facility a poor fit for their neighborhood.

“We want people to get help, but we do not think this section of our community is the right place for it,” Tyler Pittman said.

Don Bruner said more directly, “You need to find some place else.”

But supporters for the plan responded with their own concerns.

“If we don’t do something to help, the problem is going to be much bigger,” substance recovery counselor Robin Jones said.

The center also is invaluable to parents coping with children battling abuse, said Janet Hicks, who has used center services. “We’re the ones who want to get out of chaos the most.”

Two other residents sent letters of opposition, said town planning director John Hanson, and Pittman gave commission members a petition that he said contained the names of 23 residents upset with the church proposal.

No deadline was set for reaching agreement on the proposal.

Tim Flach: 803-771-8483

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Pause
Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage 0:33

Accident on 278 at Harbour Passage

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton 0:37

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:27

What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry?

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving 1:02

Marines, sailors and their families reunite before Thanksgiving

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

  • Students line up to have their pets blessed in Bluffton

    Wednesday’s blessing at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School was held in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals.

Students line up to have their pets blessed in Bluffton

View More Video