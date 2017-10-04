More Videos

    Wednesday's blessing at St. Gregory the Great Catholic School was held in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals.

Religion

Why even stuffed animals were blessed at this Bluffton school

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

October 04, 2017 9:50 AM

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church Deacon Denny Burkett blessed all animals, whether real or stuffed, at the church school's annual Blessing of the Animals before the start of classes on Wednesday.

The blessing was held in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals.

Of the live animals in attendance, dogs were in the vast majority, though there was at least one hermit crab in the crowd.

Those students lacking a live pet, or unable to have their parents bring one to the school, were allowed to bring a favorite plush toy to be blessed.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

