2 churches merge to form New Life Church

New Life Church in Bluffton is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Sunday to celebrate its formation with the merger of Crosspoint Church and Indian Hill Baptist Church.
Crosspoint Church was founded nine years ago and was meeting at Pritchardville Elementary School. Indian Hill Baptist Church was founded around 137 years ago.
“Around February of 2016, Indian Hill Baptist Church and Crosspoint Church started a conversation about the possibilities of merger, and, after much prayer, they decided to move forward. ... In March of 2017, we officially merged,” said Ruben De Jesus, pastor of New Life Church. “During our time together one of the things we did was to formulate our vision statement, which is ‘Sharing Jesus with our community through relationships, worship, service and growing together for the glory of God.’ ”
Light refreshments will be served at the ribbon-cutting at the church, 389 Fording Island Road. The event will last an hour, followed by a worship service at 11 a.m. The community is invited to attend.
