Religion

May 05, 2017 12:41 AM

Church of the Palms hosting ‘Grandma’s Attic’ thrift sale

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Church of the Palms United Methodist will hold its annual “Grandma’s Attic” thrift sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, according to a news release.

Shoppers can select from a wide variety of items, including furniture, appliances, toys, household items, indoor and outdoor decor, sports equipment, tools, videos, linens and jewelry. Along with cash, most major credit cards will be accepted.

A food court will be serving breakfast and lunch items, as well as goodies from a bake sale to take home.

Church of the Palms United Methodist is located at 1425 Okatie Highway (near the intersection of S.C. 170 and Argent Boulevard).

For more information, visit www.palmsumc.org or call 843-379-1888.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Saying yes to civilization: the meaning of Holocaust Remembrance Day

Saying yes to civilization: the meaning of Holocaust Remembrance Day 1:39

Saying yes to civilization: the meaning of Holocaust Remembrance Day
Jesus rides a donkey in Bluffton Palm Sunday procession 0:52

Jesus rides a donkey in Bluffton Palm Sunday procession
Historic Bluffton cemetery cleared of hurricane debris 1:01

Historic Bluffton cemetery cleared of hurricane debris

View More Video

Entertainment Videos