Church of the Palms hosting ‘Grandma’s Attic’ thrift sale

Church of the Palms United Methodist will hold its annual “Grandma’s Attic” thrift sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, according to a news release.
Shoppers can select from a wide variety of items, including furniture, appliances, toys, household items, indoor and outdoor decor, sports equipment, tools, videos, linens and jewelry. Along with cash, most major credit cards will be accepted.
A food court will be serving breakfast and lunch items, as well as goodies from a bake sale to take home.
Church of the Palms United Methodist is located at 1425 Okatie Highway (near the intersection of S.C. 170 and Argent Boulevard).
For more information, visit www.palmsumc.org or call 843-379-1888.
