facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview Pause 0:47 Jamol Horton shooting scene in Ridgeland 1:55 Prom Night 2017 in Beaufort County 0:46 Horseshoe crabs inundate shores of Hilton Head 6:31 Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic rescue during Texas flooding 0:58 Renovations under way at the Heyward House 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:59 Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 0:22 King of Kiawah: Massive Eastern Kingsnake spotted on Kiawah Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Irvin Campbell of Hilton Head Island says the blessing at a picnic to thank those who helped restore the Talbird Cemetery after Hurricane Matthew. It was held Jan. 7, 2017, at Jarvis Creek Park. David Lauderdale dlauderdale@islandpacket.com