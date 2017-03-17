Synagogue to host Community Passover Seder

The annual Community Passover Seder at Congregation Beth Yam will be at 5 p.m. April 11 at the synagogue, 4501 Meeting St. on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release.
The traditional ritual and meal will mark the second night of the eight-day holiday that begins this year on April 10 at sundown.
The Passover or pesach holiday is observed in Jewish homes throughout the world. The spring ritual observance commemorates the Israelites’ liberation from slavery and their exodus from Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. It is traditional for Jewish families to mark the holiday by clearing their homes of products such as bread and items made with yeast or other leavening. These are traditionally substituted with matzoh and foods acceptable for Passover.
Rabbi Brad Bloom will conduct the Seder, and traditional holiday food will be served. Special holiday music will be provided by the Synagogue’s Cantorial Soloist Adriana Urato and Musical Director David Kimbell.
The Community Seder is open to all members, area residents and visitors. The deadline for reservations is April 2. Cost for CBY members (including their family and guests age 14 and older) is $55 per person; non-members 14 and older is $65; children ages 6 to 13 is $20; and all children under 6 are free. For reservation information, call 843-689-2178 or go to www.bethyam.org.
Comments