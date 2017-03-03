Women’s Conference at Red Dam Baptist set for March 25

A women’s conference titled “Blooming for Christ” is planned for March 25 at Red Dam Baptist Church, 488 Red Dam Road in Hardeeville, according to a news release.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is geared toward women ages 13 and up and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the program will wrap up at 3 p.m.
Keynote speakers will be Sandy Lore during the morning session at 9 a.m. on the topic “In the Garden — Genesis 2.8,” followed by Fayth Lore during the afternoon session with a message of “Whatsover a ‘Daughter’ Sows — Galations 6:7-10.”
Door prizes and favors will be given throughout the day. A nursery is provided for children 3 and under.
For more information, call 843-784-6083 or email info@reddambaptistchurch.org.
Comments