Greater Bluffton, Okatie churches to offer community services during Lent

Presbyterian, Lutheran, United Methodist and A.M.E. churches in the greater Bluffton and Okatie areas will gather together at noon each Wednesday, March 1 to April 5, in the season of Lent for worship and fellowship, according to a news release.
The services:
▪ Ash Wednesday, March 1, at Lowcountry Presbyterian, with the Rev. Chris Herrin serving as the host pastor. The Rev. Rick Klotz, pastor at Lord of Life Lutheran, will be the guest proclaimer. This service will include the imposition of ashes.
▪ March 8, at St. Luke’s UMC, with the Rev. Richard Smith, welcoming guest pastor, the Rev. Dr. Jon Black from Campbell Chapel, A.M.E.
▪ March 15, at Lord of Life Lutheran, with the Rev. Rick Klotz welcoming guest pastor, the Rev. Joey McDonald from Bluffton UMC
▪ March 22, at Campbell Chapel A.M.E. with the Rev. Dr. Jon Black welcoming the Rev. Daniel Burbage, St. Andrews-by-the-Sea, Bluffton campus
▪ March 29, at St. Andrews-by-the-Sea, Bluffton campus. with the Rev. Daniel Burbage welcoming Rev. Sam Joyner of Grace Coastal, Presbyterian
▪ April 5, at Bluffton UMC with the Rev. Joey McDonald welcoming guest pastor the Rev. Chris Herrin, of Lowcountry Presbyterian
