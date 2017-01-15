Lowcountry resident celebrating her ‘Inspired’ talk show with preview party

Lowcountry resident Takiya La’Shaune will be celebrating the first four episodes of her self-written, produced and hosted talk show “Inspired” with a preview party, according to a news release.
The series, which aired its first episode on Nov. 1 on WHHI-TV, was birthed out of La’Shaune’s own personal life lessons of enduring and overcoming abuse, neglect, low self-esteem, depression and many issues that most women face today.
Now a successful businesswoman, author and entrepreneur, La’Shaune found her saving grace through her faith after becoming homeless while escaping an unhealthy, negative relationship. Her talk show serves as the platform to share and showcase her own among other women’s powerful stories of survival, achievement and overcoming in hopes of touching its viewers to change their lives for the better.
“My purpose is to inspire vision, ignite passion and motivate dreams,” said La’Shaune.
Participants and friends can view episodes, meet and greet with La’Shaune as well as panel talk show guests from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 21.
The events venue host will be “Inspired” talk show sponsor Sandy Benson, owner of Custom Audio Video, 48 Pennington Drive, Suite B, Bluffton.
Attendees may pre-register at www.Takiya-LaShaune.com or at the door with a $10 donation. All donated proceeds will benefit and support the on-air sponsorship of “Inspired with Takiya La’Shaune.” Business vendors will be on hand, and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
