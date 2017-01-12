St. Mark’s Episcopal Church names its first full-time rector

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Port Royal has called the Rev. Roy Tripp to be its first full-time rector, according to a news release.
Tripp will join St. Mark’s on March 5.
Tripp has more than 20 years of experience in parish ministry — all within the Episcopal Church. He is a native of Maine and, after a career in marketing, sales and public relations, entered seminary and was ordained in 1996. He has served parishes in Washington state, Delaware and Massachusetts.
“For me, parish ministry is where faith and life intersect,” Tripp said. “I find great joy in walking with people as they discover God’s presence in their lives.”
Tripp is married to Liz Devoir, and they have a grown son.
Begun as a house church in 2003, St. Mark’s congregants began worshiping in historic Union Church in Port Royal in 2009. The congregation attained mission status with the Episcopal Church in South Carolina in 2013 and was made a parish in 2015. The church holds services at Union Church at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in St. Mark’s Center, 1110 Paris Ave., Port Royal.
For more information, go to www.stmarksc.org.
