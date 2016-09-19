Columnist Lauderdale to speak at Lowcountry Presbyterian Church breakfast

Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspaper columnist David Lauderdale will give a talk about Joseph Fraser — father of Sea Pines founder Charles Fraser — at an upcoming pancake breakfast at Bluffton’s Lowcountry Presbyterian Church.
The public event is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Saturday at 10 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton.
The church’s Men of Purpose group will serve pancakes, sausage, and mixed fruit, according to a church news release.
The cost of the breakfast is $7.
For more information and to RSVP, call 843-815-6570
