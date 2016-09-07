Religion

September 7, 2016 8:59 AM

Bishop to bless frontage road at Bluffton church

Diocese of Charleston Bishop Robert Guglielmore will bless the new frontage road at Bluffton’s St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church during a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Members of the clergy and local government leaders will be on hand for the ceremony, according to a church news release.

After the ceremony, Guglielmone will celebrate Mass in recognition of St. Gregory the Great Catholic School’s 10-year anniversary, the release said.

For more information, contact parish manager Suzette Greiner at 843-815-3100, Ext. 329.

Related content

Religion

Comments

Videos

'By Our Love' service at Tabernacle Baptist Church

View more video

Entertainment Videos