Bishop to bless frontage road at Bluffton church

Diocese of Charleston Bishop Robert Guglielmore will bless the new frontage road at Bluffton’s St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church during a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Members of the clergy and local government leaders will be on hand for the ceremony, according to a church news release.
After the ceremony, Guglielmone will celebrate Mass in recognition of St. Gregory the Great Catholic School’s 10-year anniversary, the release said.
For more information, contact parish manager Suzette Greiner at 843-815-3100, Ext. 329.
