Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks stayed at this Beaufort B&B, named the most charming in SC

With moss-draped oaks, historic buildings and shrimp boats along the waterfront, there's no shortage of charm in Beaufort.

Reader's Digest seems to agree, and the magazine went so far to say that The Rhett House Inn is the most charming small-town bed and breakfast in the whole state of South Carolina.

The inn "looks straight out of 'Gone With the Wind,'" Reader's Digest wrote.

Rhett House, located at 1009 Craven St. in the city's historic district, was built in 1820, according to its website.

Despite the connection that many try to make between the Antebellum-style home and the "Gone With the Wind" character Rhett Butler, there's isn't one, Rhett House Inn's website explains.

The man who built the house, Thomas Smith Rhett, originally was known as simply Thomas Smith until an uncle promised to leave his fortune to any male nephews who would carry on the Rhett last name, the website says.

The inn, named a AAA Four-Diamond bed and breakfast, is made up of 10 guest rooms in the main house, seven guest rooms in the cottage — a separate building that dates to 1846 and originally was a store for freed slaves to sell goods — and two guest rooms in the private and luxurious Newcastle House.

Reader's Digest noted the inn's many famous guests, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock and Robert Redford, and there have been others as well, like Barbra Streisand and Ben Affleck. The inn's website lists celebs and the rooms they stayed in for fans who want to stay in the same rooms.

These kinds of honors aren't new for the historic inn.

Departures magazine featured the inn and its owners since 1986, Steve and Marianne Harrison.

"We wanted our inn to be thought of as a Southern inn, so we bring warmth, hospitality and charm into everything," Marianne told the magazine.

And Southern Lady magazine put the inn's broad and fern-lined porch on its front cover; the headline on the story was "The Belle of Beaufort."

Rooms start around $186 per night, according to the inn's website.

Amenities include a full Southern breakfast; evening hors d'oeuvres and desserts; the use of bicycles, beach chairs and umbrellas; and access to the Sanctuary Club at Cat Island for a fitness center, swimming, golf, and tennis.