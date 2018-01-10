Unsure if your plants will recover from the Lowcountry freeze? Many are hardier than you think

More Videos 0:35 Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery Pause 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:49 This project will affect traffic on Hilton Head's south end. Here's what to expect 0:57 A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them 1:40 Paper, plastic or reusable? Lowcountry shoppers share their opinion 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 1:25 Crash on William Hilton Parkway 1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. These experts offer tips on how to save them Though many landscaping plants suffered damage, most -- other than tropical perennials and some citrus plants -- should recover from last week's freeze. So say Carol Guedalia, Tim Drake and David Howe, the experts at The Greenery, Inc. on Hilton Head. If your plants were damaged by the freeze, here's what they suggest you do to help them heal. Though many landscaping plants suffered damage, most -- other than tropical perennials and some citrus plants -- should recover from last week's freeze. So say Carol Guedalia, Tim Drake and David Howe, the experts at The Greenery, Inc. on Hilton Head. If your plants were damaged by the freeze, here's what they suggest you do to help them heal. Jay Karr Staff video

Though many landscaping plants suffered damage, most -- other than tropical perennials and some citrus plants -- should recover from last week's freeze. So say Carol Guedalia, Tim Drake and David Howe, the experts at The Greenery, Inc. on Hilton Head. If your plants were damaged by the freeze, here's what they suggest you do to help them heal. Jay Karr Staff video