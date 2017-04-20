Coastal Discovery Museum hosting Native Plant Sale

The Coastal Discovery Museum will host its first Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
The museum will have a variety of native plants to cover diverse landscaping needs, from vines to blooming bushes to butterfly-friendly landscaping.
Native plants have the advantage of being adapted to the local environment and, therefore, require little or no care at all.
Native plants also are used by local wildlife in a number of ways and attract local pollinators.
Museum volunteers and master gardeners will be on hand to explain the value of the different species available at the sale. You will learn from the experts what are the best native plants for your landscape.
Among the plants the museum will have are native Lowcountry butterfly host-plants, which are used by native butterflies to lay their eggs and raise their larvae, and without which they cannot survive.
Only cash or checks will be accepted.
The museum is located at 70 Honey Horn Drive on Hilton Head Island.
For more information, go to www.coastaldiscovery.org.
