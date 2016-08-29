Did you know that Rivers Hill in Burton has its own pecan pie?

Bernadette Hampton grew up on Rivers Hill in Burton. She is a very quiet person who sees all and notes all.
She worked hard as a student at Battery Creek High School and returned to her neighborhood to become a teacher. She was the chairwoman of the math department at the high school and was named teacher of the year and employee of the quarter.
She inspired her students to think critically and to see mathematics as an extension of logical thought. She was a role model, someone who fought for justice, and a teacher who set out to expose her students to the best of everything.
No one ever doubted that Hampton would succeed in life. They only wondered how high she’d rise.
She received her bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Morris College in Sumter. There, she was a campus queen and was named Miss Morris College in 1991. She went on to earn her master’s degree in education from Cambridge College and a master’s degree in teaching from the University of South Carolina.
Her work has appeared in several scholarly journals.
In addition to her 20-plus years of classroom experience, Hampton has a lengthy history of involvement in professional organizations. Before becoming president of South Carolina Education Association in 2014, she served four years as vice president. She was also president of the Beaufort County Education Association for six years. She continues to maintain long-term membership in the National Education Association — the state and county associations.
Hampton’s busy schedule does not always allow her time to prepare garden-to-table meals, but she strives to eat healthy.
She does love baking, though. What better way to practice math.
“I keep all my measuring devices accessible and use them mostly on weekends as I try to prepare the dishes that I enjoy. I have a sweet tooth and just love to prepare them to pull out to serve with discussion groups,” she said.
Today, she shares a few of her favorites recipes.
Columnist Ervena Faulkner is a Port Royal resident and a retired educator who has always had an interest in food and nutrition.
Cheesecake
Crust
16 graham crackers
1/4 cup sugar
1/8 pound butter
Filling
Juice of 2 lemons
Beat 3 eggs and 1/2 cup sugar
Add 4 packages cream cheese
Topping
1/2 pint sour cream
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Pour filling into crust and bake 20 minutes. Pour on topping and bake an additional 5 minutes. Sprinkle top with extra cracker crumbs.
Old-fashioned Bread Pudding
10 slices whole-wheat bread
3 eggs
1 1/2 cup skim milk
1/4 cup brown sugar
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cloves
4 teaspoons sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch by 8-inch baking dish with vegetable oil spray. Lay the slices of bread in the baking dish in two rows, overlapping them like shingles. In a medium bowl, beat together the eggs, milk, brown sugar and vanilla extract. Pour the egg mixture over the bread.
In a small bowl, stir together the cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and sugar. Sprinkle the spiced sugar over the bread pudding. Bake the pudding for 30 to 35 minutes until it has browned on top and is firm to the touch. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Rivers Hill Pecan Pie
1 box light brown sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 stick butter, melted
3 eggs beaten
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 cups pecans, chopped
2 pie crusts, unbaked
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients and divide between pie crusts. Bake for 30 minutes or until firm.
