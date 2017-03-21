Losing your keys is one thing — but don’t lose your recipes

Some people use the word “lost” when there is an object that cannot be found. I have no problems saying I am looking for something and it is not where I placed it or it is not where I thought I placed it. Take keys. This item seems to be one that many misplace.
When I wear clothing with pockets, keys are placed in pockets, and I am as happy as can be. I try to keep keys in a safe place. The worst place for me is dropping my keys in my big purse and having them lost among the other items in my purse.
What happens if you are looking for a lost item and everything just tumbles down, only to make a mess in which you have to shift gears and make orderly? Cleaning up the mess just gets in the way of looking for the lost item.
Some of my friends tell me how they solve the lost item problem. As for their keys, they own multiple sets, placed in multiple places. It is interesting that, while I was growing up, everyone living on my block had a front porch with a doormat. Everyone’s door key was similar, and everyone placed their key under their doormat, never to worry about an unidentified entry. The doormat was the hiding place for the key until mailboxes moved from the road to smaller boxes attached to the house.
There are more than enough pens and pencils around, making the writing of notes easy. Although paper, pens and pencils abound, many times my pen refuses to write and, although there should be paper nearby for me, I usually choose to write on whatever is near — the back of an envelope, the front of the newspaper, an old receipt. When the time arrives for the message or number, it is lost as the message is gone when someone else thought it was trash.
The worst of the lost items is to lose a recipe. It is not so terrible if you have received it and just forgot where it was placed. But it is bothersome if the recipe is carried in your purse and you shop for all the ingredients, planning to prepare it the following day, only to discover on your cooking day that the recipe is lost — gone from your sight. When this happens to me, I feel so bad, but I am so proud that I would never let my friend whom I begged to share the recipe know just how careless I have been.
Losing keys is family business. No one knows this has happened unless a family member tells. Likewise, if something has been written on a piece of paper and gets placed in the wrong stack, it is bound to surface soon, and the fact that it is lost is private information.
This is not the case with a recipe. The giver wonders just why one would not be more careful about a treasured thing you ate and enjoyed, wanted to try to prepare. The giver took the time to write it down, and now it is lost. Just as you figure all is lost with the purchased items — the recipe appears, the dish is prepared, and the recipe is put in a safe place. Cooking is fun and worth all the lost time searching for a recipe.
Here are some recipes that, hopefully, you won’t lose.
Columnist Ervena Faulkner is a Port Royal resident and a retired educator who has always had an interest in food and nutrition.
Corn Pie
1 can shoe peg corn
2 eggs
3 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup milk
Handful of grated cheese
Mix all ingredients together, leaving cheese for top. Put in casserole and bake 1 hour at 350 degrees.
Refreshing Salad
1 (13-ounce) container of Cool Whip
1 can cherry pie filling
1-pound can crushed pineapple, drained
1 can Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk
1/2 cup nuts
Refrigerate cans.
In large bowl, combine milk, pineapple and pie filling. Mix thoroughly. Add Cool Whip and nuts; mix. Refrigerate overnight.
