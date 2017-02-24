Friendship shows that not every home economics major loves to cook

Time brings about change, that’s for sure.
For my friend Marion Eleanor Grady Dicks-Coleman that change comes in the form of leaving Beaufort County to be closer to her family, including her twin grandchildren.
Dicks-Coleman first came to this area the way many of my teacher friends did back in the day. She had just graduated from Bennett College, a private school for women in Greensboro, N.C., where she majored in home economics, and came to the Mather School in Beaufort to begin her career as a home ec teacher.
Like most recent college graduates, she was ready to spread her wings.
The Mather School was a private school for girls started in 1868 to educate the daughters of freed slaves.
Dicks-Coleman lived on campus at Mather, even after beginning a teaching career at St. Helena High School.
The Mather School was her calling. She met and married the only male teacher there, the Rev. Reuben Dicks.
After St. Helena High she went on to Dale Elementary then to Battery Creek Elementary.
In addition to being a teacher, she was a co-manager at the bookstore she owned with her husband. She retired from the Beaufort County School District only to return to work in the adult education program.
Being a wife and mother kept her busy too. When she wasn’t planning meals for her family and lessons for her students, she was playing piano at Old Fort Baptist Church.
Dicks-Coleman admits she doesn’t love cooking, but she enjoys making meals for her grandchildren. Today she shares a few of her favorite recipes with us.
Cheese Spinach Noodles
8 ounces egg noodles
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
1 cup cottage cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Cook noodles according to package instructions. While noodles are cooking, cook the spinach in a skillet for 5 minutes. Add basil, parsley flakes, cottage cheese and salt to spinach. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, or until heated. Drain noodles and toss in large serving bowl with spinach mixture. Top with Parmesan cheese.
Colorful Quesadillas
8 ounces cream cheese
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
8 small whole wheat tortillas
1 cup chopped red or green peppers
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup shredded cheese
2 cups fresh spinach leaves
salsa, sour cream (optional)
In a small bowl, mix the cream cheese and garlic powder. Spread about 2 tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture on each tortilla. Sprinkle about 2 tablespoons pepper, onion and shredded cheese on one half of each tortilla. Add 1/4 cup spinach. Fold tortillas in half.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Put the 2 folded tortillas in skillet and heat for 1 to 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. Remove quesadillas from skillet, place on platter and cover with foil to keep warm while cooking remaining quesadillas. Cut each quesadilla into 4 wedges. Serve warm. Garnish with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Apple Cake
4 cups diced apples
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla flavoring
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the apples, sugar, eggs, oil and vanilla. Mix well and add to the remaining ingredients. Stir well and then turn into a 9-inch by 13-inch greased pan. Bake for 50 minutes.
