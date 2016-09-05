Memories of how it used to be in Jasper County can be shared in single menu

Danny Morris grew up in Tillman, Jasper County, where he had deep family roots. He saw Interstate 95 go up through Jasper County, and convenience stores and gas stations replace farming.
Morris bought the schoolhouse where he had first gone to school. Here he established an antique refinishing business. Soon after, he opened Floyd Brothers General Store and a few gas stations. He saw investing in local businesses as a way to preserve the culture of the area
When he died in 2005, he left money to set up a foundation, The Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage in Ridgeland, that would capture the spirit of the Lowcountry. The center opened in September 2015.
“Roots: A Taste of the Lowcountry” will be the center’s first fundraiser. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Callawassie Club on Callawassie Island. Tickets are $125.
A four-course meal will be prepared by chefs Virginia Willis, Sallie Ann Robinson, Benjamin Dennis and Tim Gent.
The event kicks off “Roots: The Lowdown on Lowcountry Cuisine,” on display at the Morris Center through February.
This week I give you recipes that I remember enjoying when I taught in Jasper County.
There is nothing better than reliving the old days.
Hash Brown Potato Casserole
1 pound bag of frozen hash brown, thawed
1/4 cup melted margarine
1 cup sour cream
1 cup evaporated skim milk
1 cup cheddar cheese
1 cup crushed cornflakes
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick spray. In large bowl, combine the potatoes, milk, sour cream, cheese and 2 tablespoons of the melted margarine. Pour into the prepared dish. In a small bowl, combine the crushed cornflakes and remaining 2 tablespoons of margarine, sprinkle over potato mixture.
Bake, uncovered until cooked and lightly browned, about 50 minutes.
Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes
1 1/2 pound shrimp, peeled, deveined and cooked
4 medium sized baking potatoes, washed
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup half and half
4 tablespoons green onions, chopped
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Bake washed baking potatoes in a 425 degrees oven for 45-60 minutes or until well done. Allow to cool. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out the pulp, leaving a firm shell in which to stuff.
Combine potato pulp, butter, half and half, onions, cheese. Whip ingredients until smooth. Stir in shrimp. Stuff potato shell with mixture and bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes.
Graham Cracker Dessert
Melt 1 stick margarine and pour over 2 cups graham cracker crumbs. Add 1 cup sugar, 2 eggs beaten slightly, 3/4 cup chopped pecans, 1 teaspoon vanilla flavor. Spread in greased square pan. Bake at 340 degrees for 25-30 minutes. Absolutely no longer as they are supposed to be soft.
Cut into small squares to use for cookies or cut into larger pieces and serve as dessert with ice cream or whipped cream.
