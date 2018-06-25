Got a craving for frozen, gourmet pops? A new Beaufort store could satisfy it

Summer may just be the ideal time for this mom and "pop" business to come to the Lowcountry.
Beaufort residents can expect "Motor City Pops," a gourmet, frozen pop vendor, to open its doors in July.
While there are 31 flavors listed on the menu (and not your typical flavors: think blackberry ginger lemonade, strawberry honey basil and vanilla with caramelized bananas, to name a few), things could change based on seasonal ingredients, co-owner Suzanne Wilson said Monday.
"We're always creating new flavors," she said.
The business began in the Detroit metropolitan area. "Motor City Pops" carts could be seen around town catering events and festivals, Wilson said.
She said the shop will continue to serve its signature pops at private events in addition to opening the Beaufort shop. One of the products to be served at those events, she said, are adult "Poptails."
The store boasts locally sourced ingredients and products without preservatives, high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors. Many of the options are also vegan or gluten-free.
"Motor City Pops" signs are up at the 907 Boundary Street location. The store will open in mid to late July, Wilson said, though an official opening date has not been announced.
Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday.
