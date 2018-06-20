Great news, Hilton Head seafood lovers: This new spot will start serving Thursday

A new ocean-to-table lunch and dinner option is opening on Hilton Head Island on Thursday.
Mullet's, a food truck behind Barnacle Bill's Fresh Seafood Market along U.S. 278, will be serving up fresh catch tacos, sandwiches and shrimp baskets starting around 6 p.m. It will be open between 11:30 a.m. and sundown during the week, and on Saturday evenings.
Menu items will range from $6 to $15 depending on the time of day and what the fresh catch is, according to Greg Berkes, the owner of Barnacle Bill’s and Mullet’s.
"We're cooking the same things that Barnacle Bill's is selling," Berkes said. "You can come here for lunch and dinner and pick up something from Barnacle Bill's on the way out."
All seafood is wild caught along the east coast and comes from local suppliers, Berkes said.
Outdoor seating is available, he said. There is a waterfront view at high tide.
Berkes said there are plans to add a corn hole league in the fall, and to install a projector to show football games.
Comments