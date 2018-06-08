This new Hilton Head cafe is focused on international cuisine

The GT International Cafe is now open in Plantation Center next to Santa Fe Cafe on Hilton Head Island.
The restaurant's cuisine ranges from American to Italian, Cuban, Colombian and Mexican dishes.
While all-day breakfast may be enough to get some in the door, the big draw is the Cuban sandwich, Tommy Thompson, restaurant owner said.
"It is one of our best sellers," Thompson said.
Thompson said he takes great care in making the sandwich.
"I grew up in Miami, and it has to be made right," Thompson said. "This is the real Cuban sandwich."
Cubans take the right type of bread, Thompson said. He has his shipped in from Florida.
"This one comes 80 percent cooked, and the rest is done on the grill," Thompson said. "It makes a big difference."
Pork used in the sandwich is marinated for 24 hours to get the perfect taste.
The sandwich will cost you $9.95.
Other items on the menu include Mexican empanadas and Italian pasta dishes.
Thompson says he previously owned three restaurants in Miami and was a district manager for IHOP.
The restaurant is at 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1600. It is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
