Hey Okatie, there is a Dunkin' Donuts coming to your area soon

A sign on S.C. 170 — near the Burger King — claims a Dunkin' Donuts will be coming this fall to the Okatie area.
A spokesman for Dunkin' Donuts declined to comment on the new location last week.
The closest Dunkin' Donuts to the Okatie region is at 50 Burnt Church Road in Bluffton. Another location is at 4 Southwood Park Drive on Hilton Head Island.
The coffee and donut spot also serves breakfast sandwiches and an assortment of specialty drinks.
Construction on the new location has yet to start.
Burger King opened last year at its spot on S.C. 170.
