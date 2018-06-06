Bluffton's Claude & Uli's Bistro has a new owner, name and menu items

Claude and Uli's Bistro — located in Bluffton's Moss Creek Village — is undergoing changes under the direction of a new owner — Chef Pascal Vignau.
The restaurant has been renamed Savory Cafe Provisions and Vignau is already adding some of his touches to the menu.
Vignau received his culinary training in France, where he was born and lived until he moved to the United States in his early 20s. He spent 17 years working for the Four Seasons in places around the world.
For about six years, Vignau owned and operated a restaurant in California before selling it.
Vignau says he visited the area for a job interview at a local resort and fell in love with region. He didn't get the job but started looking for another option to move to the area.
He found it in Claude and Uli's Bistro.
Many of the bistro's favorites will remain on the menu, Vignau said. This includes many of the seafood trays, souffles and filet mignon.
A daily wedge of quiche for lunch, mushroom raviolis for dinner and warm duck confit are a few items that Vignau will bring to the menu.
Dinner entrees range from $25 for the mushroom raviolis to $29 for a classic beef Bourguignon.
The restaurant is located at 1533 Fording Island Road.
For more information call (843) 837-3336.
