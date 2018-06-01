Here are some dishes Hilton Head's Lucky Rooster will be serving this season

Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar is changing its menu for the summer and adding an a la carte option as well.
Owner and Chef Clayton Rollison said the menu now offers a choice of six to eight proteins. Thirteen sides will be offered daily as well. The sides and protein options will change with what is in season and freshest.
Lucky Rooster fans already likely know that the restaurant's menu changes seasonally. Here are some of the menu items the Hilton Head Island restaurant will serve this summer.
Shrimp and Grits
This Lowcountry dish is a favorite of Lucky Rooster fans. The recipe calls for canewater farm's grits, corn, sea island peas, butter beans, trinity and a smoked tomato vinaigrette. Rollison said East Coast domestic shrimp is used until shrimp season opens locally.
Crab and Shrimp Rice
The dish — based on a Gullah recipe — combines Anson Mill's Carolina Gold Rice, crab, shrimp, trinity, bacon, okra with a cilantro vinaigrette.
Whole Fresh Fish
Rollison said he is working with Russo Seafood out of Savannah to provide the freshest seafood options. The fish of the day could be anything from a yellow-tail snapper to flounder.
"Whatever is the freshest best fish that we can get our hands on from Russo," Rollison said.
The fish receives an herb marinade, is roasted and served head-on.
"The quality is phenomenal," Rollison said. "It is charred up, crunchy and delicious."
Lucky Rooster is located at 841 William Hilton Parkway. The dinning room is open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays
